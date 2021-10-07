American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AIG’s shares have outperformed the industry in a year. After suffering from revenues declines since the past several years, topline is now growing. Hardening of insurance rates bodes well for premium growth. Its cost-cutting efforts are driving operational efficiency thus aiding the margins. It expects to achieve run-rate savings worth $1 billion by 2022 end. Divestitures made over the years have streamlined its business. The company is in the process of separating its Life and Retirement unit. Buyouts have led to business expansion. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised 7% upward over the last 60 days. However, high debt remains a concern. The company's low return on equity makes the company unattractive. Its exposure to catastrophe loss imparts volatility to its earnings.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. American International Group has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $57.74.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in American International Group by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

