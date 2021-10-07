American Lithium (CVE:LI) Shares Up 2.1%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.42. 58,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 798,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.05. The stock has a market cap of C$432.43 million and a PE ratio of -19.14.

American Lithium Company Profile (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.