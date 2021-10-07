American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $407.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. On average, analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 101,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 78.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

