AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Receives $134.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,372,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 14.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 188,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,253,000 after acquiring an additional 69,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.15. 10,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.00. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $92.24 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

