Amrita Ahuja Sells 4,104 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total value of $929,514.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26.
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $1,558,285.42.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00.
Shares of Square stock opened at $239.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 209.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.26.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
