Amrita Ahuja Sells 4,104 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total value of $929,514.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $1,558,285.42.

On Monday, August 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50.

On Monday, August 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10.

On Friday, July 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00.

Shares of Square stock opened at $239.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 209.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.26.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

