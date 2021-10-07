Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Holdings Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,352 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Amyris were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMRS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 27.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,364,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,069,000 after purchasing an additional 726,033 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 332.3% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,248,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 959,915 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 49.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 31.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amyris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $261,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Amyris stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

