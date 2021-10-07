Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Trading 1% Higher

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 20,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii A.S. engages in the production, bottling, selling, and distribution of beer, soft drinks, sparking and still beverages in Coca-Cola trademark. It operates through the following segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, Soft Drinks, and Other and Eliminations. The Other and Eliminations segment includes other subsidiaries and headquarter expenses included in the consolidation of the Group.

