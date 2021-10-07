Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.600-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

ADI traded up $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $168.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,827. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.46. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $115.64 and a 12 month high of $178.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.69.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.