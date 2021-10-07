Analysts Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.73) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.89) and the highest is ($1.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($7.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($4.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million.

APLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,341.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $315,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 53,952 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $926,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,034.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APLS stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.56. 5,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,641. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

