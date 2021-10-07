Analysts Anticipate BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to announce $54.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.74 million. BigCommerce posted sales of $39.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $208.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.50 million to $211.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $262.48 million, with estimates ranging from $237.13 million to $274.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BigCommerce.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

Shares of BIGC stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,148. BigCommerce has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $109.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.15 and a beta of 1.35.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $152,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $679,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,496 shares of company stock valued at $26,815,075 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.