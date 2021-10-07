Analysts Anticipate Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.37. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,670,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $797,404,000 after purchasing an additional 250,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,684,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $378,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,182 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,403,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $234,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,424,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $129,417,000 after purchasing an additional 575,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,331,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,549,000 after purchasing an additional 904,103 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

