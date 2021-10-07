Analysts Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Post -$0.63 EPS

Equities research analysts expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.14). MacroGenics reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,905. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.23.

MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

