Analysts Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $444.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report $444.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $452.20 million and the lowest is $440.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $423.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $191.84. The stock had a trading volume of 376,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.27 and its 200-day moving average is $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $197.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.