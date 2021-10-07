Analysts Expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.65. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

Shares of AEO opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,309.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,478,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

