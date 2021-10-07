Analysts Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to announce sales of $467.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.30 million and the lowest is $455.00 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $468.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CXW shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CoreCivic by 158.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CoreCivic by 295.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 181.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CXW stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.03. 2,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,719. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.25. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

