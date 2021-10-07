Analysts Expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will report sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the lowest is $1.39 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVR Energy.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVI. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank lowered CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. cut their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CVR Energy by 107.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CVR Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $17.78. 864,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.