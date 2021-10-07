Analysts Expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will report sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the lowest is $1.39 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVR Energy.
CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CVR Energy by 107.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CVR Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CVR Energy stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $17.78. 864,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02.
About CVR Energy
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.