Analysts Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $784.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to post sales of $784.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $780.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $788.06 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $664.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.12 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.76. 394,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,759. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $86.42 and a 1-year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

