Analysts Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.16. Home Bancorp posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $39.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $39.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $339.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

