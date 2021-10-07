Analysts Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to Post $0.70 EPS

Analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. SPX FLOW posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

NYSE:FLOW traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $73.85. 129,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.90. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 87,696 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after acquiring an additional 74,763 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

