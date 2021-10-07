Analysts Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Post $2.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.98. Tyson Foods reported earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $8.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.68. The company had a trading volume of 99,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.49. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $82.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

