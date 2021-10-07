Analysts Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.15. Whole Earth Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 385.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $448.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 3.2% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,527,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,644,000 after buying an additional 77,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after buying an additional 1,834,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,368,000 after buying an additional 145,335 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 8.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 4.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,116,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after buying an additional 50,731 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.