Analysts Expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.61 Million

Analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will post $78.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.69 million. WisdomTree Investments posted sales of $64.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year sales of $306.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.79 million to $308.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $324.65 million, with estimates ranging from $313.47 million to $331.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

WETF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 1.81. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 15.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 454,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

