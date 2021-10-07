Analysts Set Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Target Price at $231.09

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $190.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,960. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $165.38 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 149.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.