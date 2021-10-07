Analysts Set Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Target Price at €32.35

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €32.35 ($38.05).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVK shares. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €26.67 ($31.38) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.97.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.