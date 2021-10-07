Analysts Set Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT at €70.24

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €70.24 ($82.63).

FME has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.80 ($71.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.60 ($0.71) during trading on Thursday, hitting €59.72 ($70.26). 365,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €64.99 and its 200-day moving average is €65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 52 week high of €75.08 ($88.33). The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

