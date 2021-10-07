Analysts Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target at $49.94

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.94.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDRX shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In other news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $412,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $1,506,824.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and have sold 876,963 shares valued at $36,940,734. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in GoodRx by 176.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 118,554 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 4.8% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at $38,657,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $243,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $42.90 on Monday. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion and a PE ratio of -48.75.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. Research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.