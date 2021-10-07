Analyzing Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) & Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Lekoil alerts:

This table compares Lekoil and Continental Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lekoil N/A N/A N/A Continental Resources 9.47% 7.09% 3.19%

13.1% of Continental Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.4% of Continental Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lekoil and Continental Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lekoil $48.03 million 0.09 -$11.58 million N/A N/A Continental Resources $2.59 billion 7.03 -$596.87 million ($1.17) -42.30

Lekoil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Continental Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lekoil and Continental Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A Continental Resources 3 8 9 0 2.30

Continental Resources has a consensus target price of $39.09, suggesting a potential downside of 21.02%. Given Continental Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Continental Resources is more favorable than Lekoil.

Risk & Volatility

Lekoil has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Resources has a beta of 3.37, suggesting that its stock price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Continental Resources beats Lekoil on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lekoil

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with NAMCOR Exploration and Production (PTY) Limited. Lekoil Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Lekoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lekoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.