Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.04. 20,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,688,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist reduced their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.63 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Angi by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,285 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Angi by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,453,000 after buying an additional 94,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Angi by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,579 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Angi by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,728,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Angi by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after buying an additional 789,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

