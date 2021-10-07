Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

LON:APF opened at GBX 131.40 ($1.72) on Wednesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12-month low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The firm has a market cap of £280.91 million and a PE ratio of -77.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 130.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 137.07.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

