Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.
LON:APF opened at GBX 131.40 ($1.72) on Wednesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12-month low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The firm has a market cap of £280.91 million and a PE ratio of -77.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 130.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 137.07.
About Anglo Pacific Group
Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.