Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of AGPIF opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group Plc engages in building diversified portfolio of royalties and metal streams, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties in cash or near-term cash producing assets. It operates through the following segments: Australia Royalties, Americas Royalties, Europe Royalties, and All Other.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.