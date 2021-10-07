Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Short Interest Update

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of AGPIF opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

Anglo Pacific Group Plc engages in building diversified portfolio of royalties and metal streams, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties in cash or near-term cash producing assets. It operates through the following segments: Australia Royalties, Americas Royalties, Europe Royalties, and All Other.

