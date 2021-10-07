Anoncoin (ANC) Trading 21.3% Higher Over Last Week

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $137,247.77 and $40.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.