ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,700 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 651,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,087 shares of company stock worth $23,676,462 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 103,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

Shares of ANSS opened at $344.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $362.40 and a 200-day moving average of $352.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

