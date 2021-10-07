Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Position Boosted by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 226,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,431,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $370.08 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.01 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.90.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

