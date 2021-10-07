Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $25.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $370.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $376.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $269.01 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $419.90.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

