AO Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

AO Asset Management LP cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of Arista Networks worth $17,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $143,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 213,180 shares of company stock valued at $78,646,127. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $8.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $362.08. 3,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,466. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.31. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.35 and a 1-year high of $384.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

