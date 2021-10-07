AO Asset Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AO Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Okta makes up 1.5% of AO Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $21,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Okta by 48.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,456. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.85 and its 200-day moving average is $242.87. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $199.08 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.33.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $4,674,845.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total value of $8,991,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,312 shares of company stock worth $34,113,279 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

