AO Asset Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

AO Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $2,135,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $5,412,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 796,460 shares of company stock valued at $93,672,764 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.87.

Cloudflare stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.17. 73,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,953. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.82 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.93. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.