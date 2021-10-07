Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Update

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,100 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 706,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

APOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $939.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $38.92.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.