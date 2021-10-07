Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,932 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,460% compared to the typical daily volume of 188 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 658,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 71,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,982,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after buying an additional 124,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 105,405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 35,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 677,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 81.46 and a quick ratio of 81.46. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

