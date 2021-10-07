Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading Up 4.2%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.34 and last traded at $90.34. Approximately 626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 874,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.66.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.68 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.33.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Appian by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Appian by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Appian by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Appian by 2.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

