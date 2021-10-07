Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading Up 4.2%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.34 and last traded at $90.34. Approximately 626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 874,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.66.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.86.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.68 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Appian by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Appian by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Appian by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Appian by 2.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)
Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
