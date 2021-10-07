Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) vs. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Appili Therapeutics and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appili Therapeutics N/A -138.35% -104.08% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A -22.02% -19.90%

94.5% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Appili Therapeutics and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appili Therapeutics $90,000.00 483.46 -$10.86 million ($0.18) -3.85 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$134.00 million ($3.04) -3.90

Appili Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Appili Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Appili Therapeutics and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appili Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals 1 2 3 0 2.33

Appili Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 261.01%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $42.83, indicating a potential upside of 261.46%. Given Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Appili Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Appili Therapeutics has a beta of -2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 356% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals beats Appili Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis. Appili Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity. Its product candidate includes setmelanotide, an MC4R agonist designed to restore impaired MC4R pathway function caused by genetic variants that occur upstream of the MC4R. The company was founded by Bart Henderson in November 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

