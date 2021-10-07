Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $150.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $150.00 price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $654,396,000 after purchasing an additional 100,767 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 736,939 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $90,017,000 after purchasing an additional 39,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.