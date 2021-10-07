AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Raised to $95.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on APP. Macquarie assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.54.

NYSE APP traded up $6.50 on Thursday, reaching $83.50. The stock had a trading volume of 77,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,283. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 16,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,343,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,071 shares of company stock worth $14,523,320 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

