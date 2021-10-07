AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $54,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth $1,493,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth $77,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE ATR opened at $123.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.