Aquilo Capital Management, Llc Purchases 134,543 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 134,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,509,226.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 44,210 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $820,537.60.

On Thursday, September 9th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 24,749 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $457,856.50.

On Monday, August 30th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 44,042 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $787,030.54.

On Thursday, August 26th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 22,982 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $380,352.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $556.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

