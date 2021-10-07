Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 242.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,225 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.08% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $25,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

ADM stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.37. 50,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,108. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.