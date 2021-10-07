Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,161 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa stock opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.92.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Several research firms have commented on ACA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

