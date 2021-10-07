Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Short Interest Update

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 865,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 755,000 shares of company stock worth $41,596,900 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCT opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.