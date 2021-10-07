Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Short Interest Update

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 865,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
ARCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.
In other news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 755,000 shares of company stock worth $41,596,900 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of ARCT opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $129.71.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
