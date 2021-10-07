Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.