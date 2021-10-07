Ariel Investments LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,581,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $59.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

